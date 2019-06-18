Listen: KCC Has Spent €400,000 On Voted-Down Naas Inner Relief Road.

Kildare County Council says it has already spent €400,000 on the controversial Naas Inner Relief Road, voted down by area councillors yesterday.

The project was in receipt of Local Infrastructure Housing Activation funding to the tune of €4.5 million.

KCC says that money must be returned to the Dept. of Housing.

The proposed route, from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road, provoked significant opposition from locals and 6 of the 7 councillors.

KCC's Director of Services for Roads is Niall Morrissey.

He says selection of the route was a rigourous process.

Social Democrats Cllr., Bill Clear, is one of 6 who voted against the route.

He says, before examining the detail of the proposal, he was "on the fence".

Fine Gael Cllr., Fintan Brett, was the only councillor to vote in favour of the route.