€30,000 Damage Caused By Incident Of Arson In Rathangan.

: 06/18/2019 - 12:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An investigation is underway in to an incident of arson in Rathangan in which bales of straw, valued at €30,000 were "maliciously" set alight.

Gardai say the alarm was raised at Kilmooney, Rathangan, yesterday at 5.40pm.

Kildare Fire Service attended.

The scene has been preserved, pending technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information on a white, Dublin registered Golf GTI, carrying several youths, seen acting suspiciously in the area.

They are also asking anyone with dash cam footage or other information to contact Gardai at Kildare Town on 045-52-77-30

 

