Dáil Committee Meeting To Discuss NBP Cancelled, After Senior Civil Servant Declined To Attend.

: 06/18/2019 - 12:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
broadband.jpg

A planned Dáil committee meeting to discuss the National Broadband Plan has been cancelled, after the Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform declined to attend.

Robert Watt was due to appear before TDs and Senators on the Oireachtas Finance Committee this afternoon to answer questions on the controversial €3 billion plan.

Committee chair John McGuinness has confirmed the meeting has been cancelled, as Mr. Watt will appear before a private session of the Oireachtas Communications Committee today instead.

Documents show Robert Watt warned the Government that the broadband process posed a great financial risk, provided questionable benefits and was not value for money.

 

Stock image.
 

