Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

06/18/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Director of the Probation Service, Vivian Geiran, CEO of ISME, Neil McDonnell, CEO of the Restaurant Association, Adrian Cumnmins.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Emeritus Prof. of Chemistry at UCC, John Sodeau, Prof. Michael Gilchrist of the School of Mechanical & Materials Engineering at UCD, Fergus Carpenter of Sallins Community Council, KCC Director of Roads, Niall Morrissey, Soc. Dems Cllr., Bill Clear and FG Cllr., Fintan Brett.

