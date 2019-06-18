Family Of Valerie French-Kilroy Says Her Death Is Too Much To Take.

The family of Valerie French-Kilroy say her death is too much for them to take in.

The mother of three was killed at her home near Westport, Co. Mayo last week.

In a statement issued today, her family describe Valerie as an immensely caring person and a loving wife who adored her children.

Her husband 46 year old James Kilroy has been charged with her murder.

Ms French Kilroy will be buried in West Cork which she loved and her family say their immediate concern is that privacy at her funeral be respected.

