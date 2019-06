The Taoiseach says lawyers for the State contacted counsel for Ruth Morrissey last Thursday and Friday to inform them of the intention to appeal her case.

Mrs Morrissey's lawyer has said they only found out about the appeal through the media at the weekend.

Meanwhile cabinet ministers have approved the legislation to allow for a tribunal to hear the cases of women affected as an alternative to court.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar contradicted claims from terminally ill Ruth Morrissey's solicitor: