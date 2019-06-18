The Night Shift

Woman Injured After Being Hit By A Load Falling From A Truck.

: 06/18/2019 - 17:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman in her 40s has been injured after been hit by the load of a truck in Cork city earlier today. 

The truck was carrying timber boards at the Christie Ring Bridge when they fell from the rear of it at around 1pm. 

Gardaí attended the scene where the woman received minor injuries. 
 

