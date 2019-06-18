The Night Shift

Listen: KCC Says It May Now Be "Very, Very" Difficult To Access Certain Forms Of Funding For Naas.

: 06/18/2019 - 17:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council says it may be "very very" difficult to obtain certain forms of statutory funding for Naas, following rejection of the Inner Relief Road plan.

The project was in receipt of Local Infrastructure Housing Activation funding to the tune of €4.5 million.

KCC says that money must be returned to the Dept. of Housing.

The proposed route, from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road, provoked significant opposition from locals and 6 of the 7 councillors.

KCC's Director of Services for Roads is Niall Morrissey.

tuesniallalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

