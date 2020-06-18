Kildare/Newbridge Cllrs. Allocate €1.6M In Funding To 200 Projects & Organisations.

Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District Councillors have allocated a total of €1.6m to various projects, schemes and organisations.

The monies come under headings including funds raised through the Local Property Tax, pay parking revenue, Environmental Grants, Community Grants and Heritage Grants.

Mayor of the Municipal District Cllr Mark Stafford says oer 200 individual projects will be funded with grants ranging from €170.00 upto €100,000.00.

The grants were originally due to be approved at the March meeting.

Some of the key projects include matching funding towards major infrastructure projects such as Public Realm projects which will be rolled out in each of the towns Rathangan, Kilcullen, Athgaravan, Monasterevin, Kildare and Newbridge over the lifetime of this council , the Barrow Blueway and Kildangan Bridge.

Funds were set aside for taking estates in charge in Newbridge and Kildare.

A total of €350,000.00 was allocated from pay parking for roads projects in Newbridge, Kilcullen and Brannockstown.

A total of €165,000.00 was allocated to the various Tidy Towns Groups in the Municipal District as well as residents associations. “

The sum of €260,000.00 remains to be allocated from LPT and has been placed into a Contingency Fund which the Councillors will allocate in the coming months as the post covid landscape evolves.

