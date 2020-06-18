The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: NPHET Meets Today To Discuss Potentially Easing Covid 19 Restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this morning to discuss the roadmap for potentially easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The plan was accelerated recently given the decline in the number of people contracting the disease in the community and public compliance with health measures.

Meanwhile, Trinity College Professor Luke O’Neill, says research this week from Oxford University, which found a steroid called dexamethasone (PRON: dexa-meth-ah-sohn) can reduce death rates by a third for those on ventilators, is in an interesting development in the fight against Covid-19.

