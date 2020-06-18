Listen: Restaurants & Pubs Serving Food Required To Take Contact Details Of At 1 Member Of Booked Party.

The Eleven To Two Show

Restaurants & Pubs Serving Food Required To Take Contact Details Of At 1 Member Of Booked Party.

06/18/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Restaurants and bars serving food will be required to collect the contact details for at least 1 person per-booking when they reopen on June 29th.

Under new plans, customers will be allowed to spend 1 hour and 45 minutes eating a meal - as opposed to the 90 minutes originally proposed.

A further 15 minutes will be reserved for cleaning.

Failte Ireland says premises serving food can also reduce the two-metre physical-distance rule to one metre if necessary.

Tara Kerry, from Failte Ireland, says restaurants and bars serving food will only have to keep the contact details for the lead contact of the booking and not their entire group:

