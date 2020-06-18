Listen: Colleagues Of Detective Garda Colm Horkan Prayed Alongside The Priest Who Gave Him Last Nights.

Colleagues of a garda who was shot dead in Co. Roscommon last night, prayed alongside the priest who gave him the last rights.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan was on patrol in Castlerea last night when we went to deal with an incident on the main street.

The situation evolved into a physical altercation, which ended in the 49 year old being shot a number of times.

His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place later day.

Fr. John McManus read Garda Horkan his last rights.