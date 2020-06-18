No. Of Sexual Crimes Recorded In Kildare Dropped Between January & March.

Kildare has recorded a decrease in the number of sexual offences reported in the first 3 months of the year.

Nationally, there has been the first year on year decrease since 2014.

3,114 incidents of sexual assault, rape and defilement were recorded in January, February and March, which is down 4.6 per cent on the same period in 2019.

In Kildare, 24 incidents of such crimes were reported to Gardai, down from 34 in the period October to December.

The Central Statistic Office, which has released the data, notes that it is under reservation