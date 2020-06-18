Listen: Debate Rages Over Second Playground For Newbridge.

There's debate over whether or not the issue of a second playground for Newbridge was actually discussed at the June meeting of the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District yesterday.

The matter was not on the meeting's agenda.

The gathering focused on the allocation of €1.6 million in paid parking and Local Property Tax revenues to 200 projects, groups and organisations.

Independent Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Cllr. Rob Power's statement is as follows:

"At today's meeting of the Newbridge/Kildare Municipal District we approved various community, infrastructure and tidy towns grants to the value of almost €1m. There is still some discussion to take place on further funding as councillors decide how we can best support communities and struggling businesses post-Covid pandemic. I think we'll have a better idea of how we can make the biggest impact once people and retailers start to return to some kind of normality.