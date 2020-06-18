Across The Years

Former US Ambassador To Ireland, Jean Kennedy Smith, Has Died.

Former US Ambassdor to Ireland, Jean Kennedy Smith has died at the age of 92.

During her time in Ireland in the 1990s, she was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter Kym.

 

