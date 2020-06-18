Listen: Green Party Deputy Leader Backs Her Party Going In To Govt.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin has emphatically backed her party going into government.

Martin told a party conference that being in opposition is the wrong place to be if they want to achieve change.

She told members that entering government is not without risk and if they enter government they should do so with their eyes wide open.

Catherine Martin also said there should be a review every two months through the lifetime of the next government to make sure promises are being kept:

File image: RollingNews