Listen: Dept. Of Health Says Nursing Homes Were Not Abandoned.

: 06/18/2020 - 15:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Department of Health says nursing homes were not 'abandoned' for the month of March.

The Department and the HSE appeared before the Oireachtas Committee for COVID-19 this morning, where it heard 'very significant changes' were needed for the care of older people in Ireland.

Sinn Fein's Louise O'Reilly asked if the Department agreed with the claim that nursing homes were left behind in the early stages of the pandemic.

Secretary General, Athy man Jim Breslin, said that wasn't the case:

Photo Oireachtas TV

