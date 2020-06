The Office of the Information Commissioner received more applications for review of Freedom of Information requests in 2019 than in any of the last ten years.

The office's annual report has just been published.https://www.oic.ie/publications/annual-reports/OICAR2019EnFinal.pdf

Peter Tyndall is the Ombudsman, Information Commissioner and Commissioner for Environmental Information of Ireland

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: Peter Tyndall/RollingNews