Driving times to Dublin will be cut by 30 minutes when a new bypass opens in Wexford today.

The 39-kilometre section of the M11 goes from Gorey to Enniscorthy.

6,000 vehicles a day are expected to be taken away from Enniscorthy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will officially open the 400 million euro project this afternoon.

Wexford County Council cathaoirleach Michael Sheahan says it's a huge boost to people driving to Dublin to work.