A 50 year old message in a bottle has been found by a young boy in Australia.

He found it on the Eyre Peninsula on Tuesday, while out fishing with his Dad.

The letter was written in 1969 by 13 year old Paul Gilmore, who was 1 thousand miles off the western Australian coast when he threw the bottle in the sea.

Paul, who would now be 63, left an address for the person who found the letter to reply to.