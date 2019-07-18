Cabinet Minister Has Accused Eir Of "Playing Games" On The Broadband Plan.

A Cabinet Minister claims Eir is acting like 'a spoilt child' over the National Broadband Plan.

The company pulled out of the tendering process, but claimed last month it could roll it out for only a billion euro.

That's a third of the contract-price the government expects to sign with National Broadband Ireland later this year.

The Department of Communications yesterday ruled out Eir's latest proposal, saying it wasn't feasible.

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring say the company is 'playing games'.