50% Increase In Trolley Numbers At Naas General Today.

: 07/18/2019 - 11:34
Author: Róisin Power
inmo_logo.jpg

15 patients are without beds this morning at Naas General Hospital.

That's a 50% increase from yesterday.

The INMO figures show that there are 411 admitted patients waiting on trolleys across the country, with 298 waiting in the emergency department.

