People believe emergency services are 'fair-game' to be assaulted.

That's according to the chairperson of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association's.

She reacting to the news a Dublin paramedic missed nearly three months of work after a serious assault.

He punched in the face by a patient in the city centre last year and had his front-teeth knocked out.

Nasra's chairperson, Sinead McGrath, says it's not an isolation incident.

Image: Rolling News.