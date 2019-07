An Irish bishop is on a quest to find the country's favourite prayer.

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin (pron: lock linn) Denis Nulty is asking people to vote for their top prayer ahead of the National Ploughing Championships in September.

The 'Prayer at the Ploughing' challenge is open to people of all ages and faiths.

Bishop Nulty feels the competition will come down to the wire: