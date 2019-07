A search is underway for a man missing from Dublin, whose car has been found abandoned by gardai.

Zilvinas Duda was last seen in Ongar in Dublin 15 on Saturday 13th July.

Gardai discovered his car, a 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, on the Staleen Road in Donore in County Meath on the same day.

The 31 year old is 6 ft 2, of slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and his family say they are extremely concerned for his welfare.