Coveney Describes A Donald Trump Rally As "Chilling".

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has described a Donald Trump rally as 'chilling' after the US President stepped up his attack on four Democratic members of Congress.

In a Tweet Tanaiste Simon Coveney says 'targeting individuals and fuelling hatred based on race is not acceptable in political discourse'.

He was reacting to a Republican rally in North Carolina last night where Donald Trump described the four congress women as 'hate filled extremists'.

Crowds chanted 'send her back' as Mr Trump launched a direct attack on Somalian-born Ilhan Omar.

Image: Rolling News.