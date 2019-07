The government says it's ready to provide consular assistance to Keith Byrne who's facing deportation from the US.

Mr Byrne has had no dealings with the police since arriving in the US in 2007, but was arrested last week.

He overstayed his visa but is married to an American woman and had made efforts to regularise his status there.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it shows the need for reform of immigration law in the US.

