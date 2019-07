Gardaí around Kildare today report two traffic and parking related offenses.

In Clane, gardaí issued a FCPN of €150 to a driver who was parked in a disabled parking bay without a permit in the village.

Elsewhere, gardaí in Naas seized a car that had no tax, insurance or NCT and also had a bare windscreen and threadbare tyres.

Gardaí said that a court appearance will now follow.