Listen Live Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Water Supply In Parts Of Newbridge Will Be Disrupted Until This Evening.

: 08/18/2018 - 09:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_splash.jpg

Water supply to parts of Newbridge will be disrupted until early this evening.

A main in Pairc Mhuire has ruptured, affecting supply there and to Highfield, Dara Park and Piercetown.

Repairs are underway, but are not scheduled for completion until 5pm.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!