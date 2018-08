Gardai at Kildare Town are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision.

A motorcyclist in his fifties died following a crash involving a 4x4 on the Old N7 near Monasterevin.

It happened yesterday afternoon, at around 2.30pm.

The driver of the 4X4, a man in his sixties, is being treated for his injuries at Naas General Hospital.

His condition is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.