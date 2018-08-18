Listen Live Logo

Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Govt. Considering PRSI Increases To Fund Growing Demand For State Old Age Pensions.

: 08/18/2018 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours.jpeg

Workers could face a tax hike to help pay for welfare benefits for older people.

It's part of a proposal before government in order to increase the welfare budget for pensioners, which is coming under increasing pressure as the population ages.

Workers in Ireland pay one of the lowest tax rates in the developed world, according to documents from the Department of Social Protection and seen by the Irish Independent.

According to the paper, a PRSI increase of point 5 percent could run into the hundreds of euros for some.

Any changes to the current system would be contained within the upcoming budget.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!