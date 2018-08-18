Govt. Considering PRSI Increases To Fund Growing Demand For State Old Age Pensions.

Workers could face a tax hike to help pay for welfare benefits for older people.

It's part of a proposal before government in order to increase the welfare budget for pensioners, which is coming under increasing pressure as the population ages.

Workers in Ireland pay one of the lowest tax rates in the developed world, according to documents from the Department of Social Protection and seen by the Irish Independent.

According to the paper, a PRSI increase of point 5 percent could run into the hundreds of euros for some.

Any changes to the current system would be contained within the upcoming budget.