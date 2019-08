A 34-year-old woman's missing from her home in Dublin, and Gardaí and her family are extremely concerned for her safety.

Natasha Mangan from Kilmainham, is five-foot-two and slim, with shoulder-length blonde hair and and blue eyes.

When last seen near Connolly Train Station, she was wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and a red v-neck jumper.

Gardaí say Natasha may have travelled to Dún Laoghaire and are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to contact them.