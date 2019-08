People will have a chance to commemorate the lives of historic Irish leaders Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith at a ceremony in Dublin today.

The annual Collins Griffith commemoration takes place in Glasnevin Cemetery where the two are buried.

This is the 97th year of the event where wreaths will be laid at their gravesides.

People will also have a chance to see the Sliabh na mBan armoured car used to carry Michael Collins’s body from Béal na mBláth where he died in an ambush in 1922.