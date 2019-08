Extra buses and trains have been put on for the final day of the Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda today.

It's estimated the traditional music competition's attracted over half a million visitors to the Co Louth town this week.

Today musicians will battle it out for the ultimate All-Ireland glory at the Senior Ceili Band Competition.

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services with Louth County Council says another large crowd is expected today