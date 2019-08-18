Listen Live Logo

Bombing In Afghanistan Kills 63 People.

08/18/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
A suicide bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan has killed at least 63 people.

More than 180 others were injured as a blast ripped through a packed hall in the capital Kabul.

One guest said the attacker set off the explosives near a stage where children had gathered.

