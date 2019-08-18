Kilcullen Man Representing Ireland At World Transplant Games Which Begin Today.

The World Transplant Games are underway in Newcastle in England today.

Thirty-eight members of Transplant Team Ireland will take part in the week-long event joining two thousand other participants from over sixty countries.

The Irish team range in age from sixteen to eighty-one and have all undergone transplants including heart, lung, liver and kidneys.

Kilcullen man, James Nolan is part of the Irish team.

He received a living donor kidney transplant from his sister Catherine in 1987.

This year will be his 15th time to compete in the games and he will be in the 50-59 years age category in the following events:

Golf Singles

Golf Team

Track & Field – 400m

Track & Field – 4 x 400m Relay

Track & Field – 800m

Track & Field – 200m