Emmet Stagg Presses For Traffic Calming On Maynooth Road in Straffan.

Labour's Emmet Stagg has continued to press Kildare County Council to provide Traffic Calming measures on the Maynooth Road, Straffan particularly near the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate, where he says there is excessive speeding.

Mr. Stagg stated that, for some time, a campaign has been ongoing by the Residents Association in Straffan Gate to deal with the problems of speeding near the entrance to the Estate and further towards the village where parents cross the Maynooth Road bringing their children to Straffan National School.

The Municipal Engineer has advised Mr. Stagg that potential speed reduction measures are currently being investigated for the Maynooth Road, Straffan. Previously it was indicated that these measures would be in place by late Summer.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that he was confident that traffic calming measures would be provided soon near the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate on the Maynooth Road, Straffan, and depending on the measures provided, he would see what action might be required further towards the Village.

Photo: Flickr.