It's the second day of Heritage Week in Kildare, which runs until August 25th.

There are over 120 events taking place throughout the county including picnics & parties, talks & tours, ceilís and crafts.

A full brochure of events can be found here:

http://www.kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/Heritage/HeritageWeek/Heritage%20Booklet%202019%20proof%203Reduced.pdf