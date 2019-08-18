Listen Live Logo

Naas Roads Policing Unit Seize Van In Naas.

08/18/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
A driver was spotted in Naas driving while holding a mobile phone.

When stopped by Naas Roads Policing Unit the van had expired Tax/Insurance/CRVT.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued and the van was seized.

A court appearance for the driver is to follow.

