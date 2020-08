An Appeals Court judge has compared personal injury claims to a lottery.

It came after the Court of Appeal reduced an award for a whiplash injury by almost half - from 76 thousand euro to 41 thousand.

Mr Justice Seamas Noonan said that sometimes the value of a case depends on the judge and this has the potential for injustice.

Peter Boland from the Alliance for Insurance Reform says the decision is significant:

File image: RollingNews