An eviction in Phibsboro in Dublin last week wasn't an isolated incident and more will follow.

That's according to the Dublin Renters Union, which says an investigation by the Residential Tenancies Board into the incident doesn't go far enough.

The Housing Minister has asked for the case to be prioritised and says he's deeply concerned about the treatment of the tenants.

Peter Dooley from the DRU says lifting the ban on evictions hasn't helped;

