ABP Refuses Permission For 575 Homes In Kilcock.

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for 575 homes in Kilcock.

The Strategic Housing Development Application was submitted by McGarrell Reilly Homes last year.

ABP says it made its decision in April, and has published that decision today.

It pertains to a site at Newtownmoyaghy, just beyond the Kildare border, but within Kilcock.

McGarrell Reilly Homes sought leave for 388 houses, 187 apartments and a creche

ABP, in its order, says it is "not satisfied that adequate site-specific information has been presented in relation to proposals for flood risk management, in particular the need for definitive post-flood works mapping"