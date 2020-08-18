Kildare Focus

Listen: Cabinet Convenes To Discuss NPHET Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 08/18/2020 - 12:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Cabinet is meeting to discuss recommendations put forward by public health officials.

Ministers will be debating a number of measures put forward, including some restrictions.

Decisions on lockdowns in Kildare, Laois & Offaly are expected later this week

Andrew Lowth reports:

