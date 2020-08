Less than three weeks after opening, there's concern Dublin's new Royal Canal greenway could become a no-go area.

People using the track between Sherrif Street and North Stand Road have reported being intimidated and threatened by groups of teenagers.

The cycling and walking path only opened to the public last month at a cost of 9 million euro.

Dublin Lord Mayor, Hazel Chu, says it's been raised with Gardaí;

