Listen: Glanbia, Ballitore Remains Open Despite 4 Covid 19 Cases.

A dairy facility in south Kildare remains open despite an outbreak of Covid-19.

Four staff from Glanbia's facility in Ballitore (PRON: Balla-tore) have tested positive, with the plant employing 104 people.

The company says it's following all appropriate advice and working closely with health authorities.

IFA president Tim Cullinan says it's the latest outbreak to hit the agriculture sector.

Stock image: Pexels

Glanbia has issued a statement to Kfm News on the outbreak at its Ballitore facility:

"Glanbia Ireland confirms that our business continuity processes (BCP) have been escalated at our Ballitore, Co Kildare facility in response to four positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases amongst the workforce.



The health and safety of our employees, our customers and our suppliers is our top priority. We are working closely with local health authoritiesand following all appropriate advice.



Glanbia Ireland immediately activated contact tracing procedures and the company's H&S and Quality teams have implemented all the appropriate processes.



Since March, we have managed the challenges arising from Coronavirus (Covid-19) with a dedicated crisis response team in place to ensure that our 2,000 people in Ireland are protected and that we continue the important service of producing food products and ingredients to serve our consumers, customers shareholders and communities.



We have implemented detailed site protection plans and protocols at all our locations and are managing health and safety assiduously through a comprehensive set of measures such as temperature checking at point of entry on site; heightened cleaning and sanitation; social distancing across our operations; personal protective equipment (PPE); Perspex partitions where appropriate, homeworking where possible and limiting site access to essential personnel only.



This is in addition to the stringent hygiene measures followed throughout our entire supply chain, including operator measures and sanitation of equipment in all of our production facilities which are fully operational.



Please be assured Glanbia Ireland is continuing to monitor this situation on a proactive basis and are taking all appropriate measures."