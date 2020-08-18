K Country

Listen: Limits Placed On Indoor & Outdoor Gatherings; People Advised To Work From Home, Where Possible.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to six people from three different households in new measures to be announced by the government.

It's after a meeting of the cabinet.

Andrew Lowth reports:

Taoiseach Michael Martin says we have to contain the spread of the virus:

