Listen: 190 New Cases Of Covid 19, 48 In Kildare, Notified.

190 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, of which 48 are in Co. Kildare.

It means the number of people who've contracted the virus here stands at over 27-thousand, five hundred.

Of the cases notified today;

76 are men / 111 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

14 cases have been identified as community transmission

48 in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, 20 in Limerick, 7 in Clare and the rest of the 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the average number of cases a day is rising and action needs to be taken:

We're being warned to be "extra careful" about social distancing, even if it's friends or family we're meeting.

62 per cent of positive tests recorded in the last fortnight have been linked to close contacts with a confirmed case.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says the risk of spread at social gatherings should not be underestimated.

Stock image: Pixabay