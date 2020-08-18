Listen: New Measures Aimed At Stemming The Spread Of Covid 19 Announced.

New restrictions have been announced by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Following today's cabinet meeting, the number of people that can visit a home is being reduced to 6 from 3 households and outdoor events will be limited to 15 until at least September 13th.
Over 70s are being asked to limit their contacts and to shop at designated times, while all sports events are to take place without spectators.
People are being advised to avoid public transport and to continue to work from home.
Legislation is also being considered to give gardai greater powers to enforce the measures.
Taoiseach Michael Martin says we have to redouble our efforts to tackle the virus;
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says more measures to deal with the virus will be announced next month.
The measures are:
- 1. Stay safe
- 2. Transport and travel within Ireland
- 3. Social/family visits and gatherings
- 4. Mass gatherings
- 5. Cultural, social and sport measures
- 6. Restaurants and cafes (including pubs that serve food and hotel restaurants)
- 7. Advice for people over 70 and those who are extremely medically vulnerable
Extra measures are in place for Kildare, Laois and Offaly. Follow this advice if you live in one of those counties.
Ireland is now in Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap for reopening society and business.
Most businesses, services and cultural activities can now reopen. You are now also allowed to travel throughout the country.
With the reopening of society, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease. The risk of getting COVID-19 is now part of our daily lives and will remain so for the foreseeable future. We are all vulnerable to this virus and some people, particularly those over 70 and the medically vulnerable, are still at a greater risk of becoming seriously ill.
Physical distancing should continue to be maintained at all times.
You are still advised to:
- wash your hands well and often
- cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing, and discard used tissue safely
- distance yourself at least 2 metres away from other people, especially those who might be unwell
- limit your contact with others when out and about
- keep your close contacts to a small number of people
- keep a log of all of your contacts throughout the day
- limit the amount of time you spend in direct contact with other people
- avoid crowded areas. If an area looks busy, go somewhere else or return at a quieter time
By law, you have to wear a face covering:
- on public transport
- in shops, shopping centres and some other indoor settings - see the full list of places
Wearing of face coverings is also recommended in the following circumstances:
- by people visiting the homes of those who are over 70 years of age or who are medically vulnerable
- by people who are being visited in their homes by those who are over 70 years of age or who are medically vulnerable
Wearing cloth face coverings may help prevent people who do not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to others.
Know the symptoms of COVID-19.
They are:
- a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)
- a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry
- shortness of breath or breathing difficulties
- loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
- flu like symptoms
If you have any symptoms, you should self-isolate and phone your GP straight away to get tested for COVID-19.
As the country reopens and we learn to live with COVID-19, everyone is urged to use their own judgement and take personal responsibility for protecting themselves and others.
Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:
- Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
- Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
- Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
- Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
- Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately
Keep informed about the spread of COVID-19 in your community. Check the virus like you check the weather by using the COVID-19 data hub.
You can now travel throughout the country and to Ireland’s offshore islands.
You are also able to meet others in larger groups both at home and outdoors while following public health advice.
Organised mass gatherings of limited numbers can now also take place but should be organised to take account of public health advice.
People over 70 years and the extremely medically vulnerable are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and are advised to stay at home as much as possible and to limit physical contact with other people.
You are asked to keep a daily log of people you meet for contact tracing purposes.
You should avoid using public transport where possible.
You should not share private vehicles with people from outside your household. If this is not possible, face coverings should be worn when sharing a vehicle.
Before travelling to other parts of the country you should check the level of transmission of COVID-19 in your destination on the COVID-19 data hub and consider how best to protect yourself.
Non-essential travel outside of Ireland is not recommended at this time and should be avoided.
Indoor and outdoor social visits to people’s homes should be limited to a maximum of 6 people from no more than 3 households.
This is to allow for physical distancing of 2 metres and for adequate ventilation if they are taking place indoors.
Meeting people outdoors is safer than meeting indoors. Physical distancing should be observed at all times when meeting others.
You are advised to limit the number of people you meet with. The more contact you have - the greater the risk of getting and spreading the virus.
Limits on mass gatherings have now been reintroduced.
Indoor gatherings and events are now limited to 6 people from no more than 3 households.
Outdoor gatherings and events are limited to 15 people.
Meeting people outdoors is safer than meeting indoors. Physical distancing should be observed at all times when meeting others.
Your risk of getting the virus increases as you meet and engage with more people. Spontaneous mass gatherings such as parties, gatherings, demonstrations and so on are not recommended at this time and may be dispersed by Gardaí.
All remaining community, religious, cultural, social and sport facilities can remain open.
Sporting events and matches can continue to take place behind closed doors.
Gatherings, including social gatherings, before or after events must be avoided. Participants should practice 2 metre physical distancing before and after events, during breaks in play, on the sidelines and team huddles should be avoided.
Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools/exercise and dance studios can remain open with strict distancing and other appropriate protective measures in place.
Exercise and dance classes should be limited to 6 people and observe physical distancing rules.
Groups exercising outdoors should be limited to 15 people, including training sessions. There should be no mixing between groups.
It is recommended that those responsible for managing these facilities carry out a risk assessment before reopening to manage the public health risk for their customers, attendees, participants, and staff.
The assessment should consider the risk factors for getting COVID-19, that is Distance, Activity, Time and Environment, and include controls such as managed entry, improved hygiene facilities, and regular cleaning to limit these.
Facilities should observe physical distancing guidelines and apply the public health checklist to their operation. Guidance on mass gatherings should also be followed.
Facilities reopening with a return of staff should apply the Return to Work Safely Protocol. This has been designed to support employers and workers to put measures in place that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. Further information can be found in the Workers section below.
Due to additional risks of spreading the virus linked to choir rehearsals and the playing of wind musical instruments (trumpets, trombones, flutes and so on), extra precautions are advised for groups involving these. Practice, teaching and performance should be outdoors if possible and with strict adherence to 2 metre physical distancing advice. Additional protective measures such as screens, instrument covers and face coverings may be used to help reduce the risk further for those taking part in these activities.
Restaurants and cafes can remain open but must follow additional public health measures:
- they must close to the public by 11.30pm
- face coverings must be worn by staff in customer facing roles and by customers when arriving to and leaving their table
- businesses should keep contact details of all customer to help with contact tracing should a customer be confirmed as having COVID-19
- table service must be provided and customers should not be allowed sit at the bar
- there should be a maximum of six people from no more than 3 households allowed at a table
- events, parties or gatherings of more than 6 people indoors or 15 people outdoors are not allowed in these settings
Venues providing food to the public are also required to observe the same public health recommendations for operating as outlined in the retail, personal and commercial activities section below.
As part of the easing of restrictions, the public health advice for those who are over 70 years of age and people who are extremely medically vulnerable has been updated. The HPSC updated guidance on cocooning is available online to support you, your family and or carers. If you are unsure whether or not you fall into one of the categories of extremely medically vulnerable provided by the HPSC, talk to your GP or hospital clinician.
It is still recommended that you stay at home as much as you can. Should you wish to visit someone, receive visitors in your home, visit shops, travel and engage in other outdoor activities, it is recommended that you continue to follow the public health and social distancing guidance. The cocooning guidance is designed to help you to minimise risk of COVID-19 infection. As the risk cannot be completely eliminated, you will need to decide what is right for you and your health.
When COVID-19 is not circulating in the community, it reduces the risk of getting the disease. You can keep yourself informed of the level of COVID-19 in your local area from data on the Department of Health website.
As you begin to meet with increased numbers of people, you may wish to consider meeting with the same core group of family or friends who are aware of your circumstances and willing to adhere to protective measures. Visitors should not visit you if they are unwell, should keep at a 2 metre distance, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds on arrival and should wear face coverings.
If you choose to visit other people’s homes, tell them in advance that you are coming, try to make sure that no one in the household is unwell with COVID-19, ideally wear a face covering, strictly adhere to the 2 metres physical (social) distancing measures and wash your hands when you return home.
As business and services reopen, retailers are encouraged to provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 and medically vulnerable. Activities such as religious services, attending libraries and museums are also becoming available.
If you are attending shops and services it is important to follow the public health measures:
- attend shops that provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 and medically vulnerable which will enable you to do your shopping in a safer way
- wear a face covering
- strictly adhere to the 2 metres physical (social) distancing measures
- wash your hands after you return home
It is important to keep in mind that certain activities carry more risk, for example attending events, crowded areas, activities where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
If you are going to a restaurant, the following advice will help you to minimise your risk:
- if you wish, you can indicate that you are over 70 and or medically vulnerable to the service provider
- make sure you attend venues that are large enough to accommodate 2 metre physical distancing between tables and that are adhering to the measures required for safe reopening of food businesses which include strict hygiene measures and safe entry and exit from the venue
- keep attendance time as short as possible
- wear a face covering when moving around the restaurant
- wash your hands after you return home
It is important that you continue to attend essential medical services such as GPs and receive medical care at home (if appropriate) to protect your health and wellbeing.
Public transport should be avoided if at all possible. If you must take public transport, you are required to wear a face covering on public transport, stay at a 2 metre distance, if possible, during the journey and wash your hands when you return home.
For more information, the HPSC guidance has been updated and is available here.
All of the following can now reopen:
- all adult education facilities
- creches, childminding facilities and pre-schools
- summer camps
- youth clubs
- all indoor and outdoor amenities for children
It is recommended that those responsible for reopening these facilities carry out a risk assessment before reopening to manage the public health risk for their customers, attendees, participants and staff. The HPSC Infection Prevention and Control Guidance for these sectors can assist with this.
The assessment should consider the risk factors for getting COVID-19, that is Distance, Activity, Time and Environment, and include controls such as the implementation of micro-communities, managed entry, improved hygiene facilities, and regular cleaning to limit these. Where possible, activities or events should be held outdoors as this is still safer than being indoors.
Facilities that reopen should observe physical distancing guidelines and apply the public health checklist to their operation. Guidance on mass gatherings should also be followed.
Facilities reopening with a return of staff should apply the Return to Work Safely Protocol. This has been designed to support employers and workers to put measures in place that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. Further information can be found in the Workers section below.
The resumption of visiting at hospitals, nursing homes and other residential settings on a planned and phased basis is continuing.
Contact your hospital, nursing home or residential care facility for details ahead of making any visits.
You should not visit a healthcare or residential care facility if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 infection or are feeling unwell. You should not visit if you have been told you are a close contact of someone confirmed as having COVID-19.
COVID-19 Guidance on visitations to Residential Care Facilities
A phased reintroduction of non-COVID care in hospital and other health service settings has begun. This will be delivered alongside COVID-19 care.
Pharmacists are allowed by law to dispense medicines outside the dates spelled out in prescriptions according to their own professional judgement.
Know the symptoms of COVID-19. Stay at home and don’t go out if you have them.
During Phase 3 a wider range of retail outlets, including contact personal services, and commercial services are now allowed to reopen.
This includes:
- wellbeing services - for example: chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, reflexology and homoeopathy
- hairdressers, barbers, nail and brow salons, beauty salons, spas, make-up application services, tanning, tattooing and piercing services
- driving schools
- all remaining retail (for example, bookmakers), services and commercial activities
- driving tests as well as volunteer and other driving services
- cafés and restaurants providing on premises food and beverages
- pubs and hotel bars operating as restaurants
- hotels, hostels, caravan parks and holiday parks
It is recommended that those responsible for reopening these services carry out a risk assessment before reopening to manage the public health risk for their customers, attendees, participants, and staff.
The assessment should consider the risk factors for getting COVID-19, that is Distance, Activity, Time and Environment, and include controls such as advanced booking, assigned seating, improved hygiene facilities, and regular cleaning to limit these. Hospitality services should refer to the HPSC COVID-19: Guidance for Food Service Businesses in doing this.
All must implement physical distancing arrangements in their premises to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. All must also apply the Return to Work Safely Protocol.
Retailers are asked to designate specific shopping times for people over 70 years and people who are extremely medically vulnerable.
Retailers and commercial services must put measures in place in their premises to minimise the spread of infection among customers and staff.
These could include:
- protective screens and barriers
- operating new queueing approaches
- limiting the number of customers and staff in the store at any one time
- providing cleaning stations
- increasing premises cleaning and hygiene
- considering changes to store layouts to facilitate physical distancing
- closing changing room facilities
- controlling the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time
- introducing frequent cleaning of customer touchpoints and providing hand sanitiser at entrance and exit points
- extending opening hours to reduce crowding
- implementing car park restrictions
Premises should be adequately prepared for the return of employees and customers. Public health advice to limit the spread of COVID-19 (hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, physical distancing, wearing of face coverings) should be communicated to all staff.
Cleaning schedules, waste disposal arrangements, arrangements to encourage physical distancing between workers and alternative arrangements where physical distancing is not always possible should be implemented.
Retailers and commercial services are advised to proactively engage with official authorities as they reopen and to consult with public health authorities on ways to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in their premises.
Anyone who can work from home should continue to do so.
Know the symptoms of COVID-19. Stay at home and don’t go to work if you have them.
If you have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 - you should stay at home and not go to work.
Ahead of reopening workplaces, employers are advised to apply the Return to Work Safely Protocol. This has been designed to support employers and workers to put measures in place that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. Employers should also have a COVID-19 Response Plan in place.
Employers should put measures in place to reduce the number of workers interacting with each other onsite at work at any one time. These could include having a smaller number of workers return initially, shift work, and staggered hours.
Workplaces should be adequately prepared for the return of workers.
Public health advice to limit the spread of COVID-19 (hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, physical distancing, wearing of face coverings) should be communicated to all staff.
Cleaning schedules, waste disposal arrangements, arrangements to encourage physical distancing between workers and alternative arrangements where physical distancing is not always possible should be implemented.
Employers are advised to proactively engage with official authorities as they reopen and to consult with public health authorities on ways to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.
Overseas travel
All non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.
Anyone arriving to Ireland from overseas must complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form. Further information and guidance is available here.
The arrival of personal non-national maritime leisure vessels is banned (with exceptions such as 'port in a storm').
The measures above are reflected in the regulations under the Health (Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 and will be enforced by An Garda Síochána.