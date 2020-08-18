Listen: New Measures Aimed At Stemming The Spread Of Covid 19 Announced.

New restrictions have been announced by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Following today's cabinet meeting, the number of people that can visit a home is being reduced to 6 from 3 households and outdoor events will be limited to 15 until at least September 13th.

Over 70s are being asked to limit their contacts and to shop at designated times, while all sports events are to take place without spectators.

People are being advised to avoid public transport and to continue to work from home.

Legislation is also being considered to give gardai greater powers to enforce the measures.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says we have to redouble our efforts to tackle the virus;

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says more measures to deal with the virus will be announced next month.

Stock image:Pixabay

The measures are: