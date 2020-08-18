Kildare TD: New Covid 19 Restrictions "Difficult To Understand"

A Kildare North TD has described this evening's newly introduced Covid 19 restrictions as "difficult to understand" in the absence of up to date information on the transmission of new case numbers and clusters.

Following today's cabinet meeting, the number of people that can visit a home is being reduced to 6 from 3 households and outdoor events will be limited to 15 until at least September 13th.

Over 70s are being asked to limit their contacts and to shop at designated times, while all sports events are to take place without spectators.

People are being advised to avoid public transport and to continue to work from home.

Legislation is also being considered to give gardai greater powers to enforce the measures.

Kildare North TD and Social Democrat Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says “The latest restrictions come just four days after 200 Covid-19 cases were confirmed, yet we still don’t know the source of more than half of these and we will also need a breakdown of the 190 new cases revealed today. The public deserve to be told if there is actually any suspected transmission at matches or on public transport so they can better understand the rationale behind the decisions being made.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the HSE hasn’t yet got its systems in place to ensure testing and tracing at the speed required.

“What exactly is the Government’s long-term plan to deal with Covid-19 and is the response to every upsurge going to be a further lockdown? This approach is not sustainable on any level.

“Public support for these latest measures will evaporate if the science does not underpin decisions. The second lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly has continued to cause fury and there is considerable evidence that many people are ignoring the restrictions because they feel it was a lazy decision and the Government just wanted to be seen to be doing something.

“Once again, the Government is being reactive rather than proactive when it comes to dealing with this pandemic.”