Listen: Health Minister Says Public Figures Casting Doubt On HPV "Extraordinarily Irresponsible"

The Health Minister says public figures who cast doubt on the HPV vaccine are being "extraordinarily irresponsible".

Sinn Fein Presidential Candidate Liadh Ni Riadh previously expressed concerns and said she wouldn't allow her daughter to get it, but now says that she's a full supporter of the vaccine.

The uptake rate has risen to 65 per cent in the past year - an increase of 15 per cent.

Simon Harris says the whole country's support is needed in order to bring this up to 90 per cent:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews.