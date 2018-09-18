K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Health Minister Says Public Figures Casting Doubt On HPV "Extraordinarily Irresponsible"

: 09/18/2018 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_11_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Health Minister says public figures who cast doubt on the HPV vaccine are being "extraordinarily irresponsible".

Sinn Fein Presidential Candidate Liadh Ni Riadh previously expressed concerns and said she wouldn't allow her daughter to get it, but now says that she's a full supporter of the vaccine.

The uptake rate has risen to 65 per cent in the past year - an increase of 15 per cent.

Simon Harris says the whole country's support is needed in order to bring this up to 90 per cent:

18hpv.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!